TSA’s Top Travel Tips
Thanksgiving is a time for joy, a time for family, and of course a time for glorious, sumptuous, food! Traveling with these mouth-watering dishes, can sometimes be tricky, so find out what you can pack and what you should leave behind at home.
Deck the moving walkways with your jolly selves as you venture off to your cozy destinations this holiday season! Since traveling with festive fare can sometimes be tricky, check out our tips below to make sure you and your fellow elves make it through the security checkpoint in a mistletoe minute.
Avoid a fashion faux pas by forgetting to do this on your next airport visit.
We all know by now that a turkey sandwich is not a liquid, but it can still be confusing when you’re figuring out how to pack your liquids. Watch this video and it will all be crystal clear.
Pennies, nickels and dimes don’t seem like much… just a jiggling in your pockets, right? Every day, thousands of people leave their loose change at TSA security checkpoints across America. You may think that a few pennies don’t add up to very much. Just wait until you find out how much passengers leave in those checkpoint bins!
One of the more popular questions we get from travelers is: “Can I travel with my medication?” The answer is yes, with some qualifiers. Here are a few tips that you might find helpful.
Millions of people from all over the world are tuning in to this year’s World Cup. Summer travel season is in full swing so be sure to be ahead of the game when traveling. Shoot and score with these helpful tips that will help you dribble through security with ease.
Everyone knows that there’s no sweeter gift for mom than a visit from you! But if you must bring along a gift, we have a few dos and don’ts to make sure your screening experience is a smooth one.
Automated Screening Lanes are a state-of-the-art checkpoint technology that enhances security efficiency while decreasing the amount of time travelers spend during the security screening process. These lanes are currently in airports in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Houston, Newark, Seattle and Atlanta.
Earth Day is every day for TSA. You can do your part to help our planet with these green-friendly travel tips.
Dust off your comic books and cosplay outfits and make room on your shelves for even more cool collectibles! The Granddaddy of annual comic conventions is HERE! Here are 4 helpful tips for all the fanboys and fangirls out there!
Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa all begin in December. No matter the religious holiday, TSA has tips for items that you may be traveling with in celebration of the season.
Ah, fall! A time for falling leaves, cooling temperatures, and pumpkin spice flavored everything. But for sports fans, fall means the return of football. Players at all levels, from pee wee to the pros, will be taking the field once again. And if you’re traveling to see the Tide roll or the Eagles soar, we have some tips to help you avoid a penalty flag during your airport screening experience.
Ever gotten on a plane and felt like you were missing something? Here’s a list of the most common items left behind at the security checkpoint. Take note, so it doesn’t happen to you!
Hey, down here! Are we going to the airport again? No big deal… we’re in this together, and that means we both have to go through security screening.
Traveling at any time can be stressful, but it can be even more challenging when you’re pregnant.
If you’re like most travelers, you likely don’t like to hear the sound of tapping feet and heavy sighs as your fellow travelers wait for you to prepare your items for security. Want to get through security as fast as possible, while still being safe? Check out these tips for domestic travel from your friends at TSA.
The time has come for students to head back to class. If you’ll be flying off to school, we have some tips to make your back-to-school travels as stress-free as possible. After all, nothing should cause you stress other than your first exams and textbook costs!
Who doesn’t want to get through security faster? TSA Pre✓® allows you to do just that. It’s quick and easy security screening for travelers we know more about – and have earned the esteemed title of “Trusted Traveler.” Applying is easy and once you’re a member- you’ll never want to go back.
We’re the magic 8-ball of travel. While we can’t see into the future, it’s magical how fast you’ll get an answer. Did you know TSA is available 365 days a year to answer any security-related travel questions? Did you forget your ID or lose something at security? We can help! Want to know what you can bring on a plane? Just send us a photo and we’ll let you know!
It can be stressful traveling with baby gear any time of year. Check out this video for tips on navigating through the security screening process with these items. And don’t forget, if you need assistance – just ask – we’re happy to help!
Traveling with children. Those words can strike fear in the hearts of even seasoned travelers. How does one prepare for the ‘excitement’ of bringing young travelers to the airport? We have the answer to three of the most common issues.
Hello all you ghouls and ghosts! It’s almost that bewitching time which means you’re probably itching to hop onto your brooms and fly to a Halloween adventure from your local airports. Here are the tips to make sure your trick-or-treating in the airports is just as sweet as your bucket of candy (without all of the cavities).
If loving a safe flight is wrong, then we don’t want to be right! Valentine’s Day is almost here and many of us will be traveling with gifts for the one we love. Check out some of the most common items screened at security checkpoints nationwide during this romantic time of year.